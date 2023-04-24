Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
42°
Altamont
Clear
H 68°
L 41°
37°
Athens
Fair
H 68°
L 43°
40°
Benton
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
43°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
43°
Dalton
Clear
H 69°
L 47°
39°
Dayton
Clear
H 64°
L 41°
36°
Dunlap
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
43°
Murphy
Fair
H 68°
L 43°
40°
Pikeville
Clear
H 64°
L 41°
36°
Summerville
Clear
H 71°
L 50°
40°
Ringgold
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
43°
Trenton
Clear
H 70°
L 47°
43°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.