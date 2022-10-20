Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 54°
35°
Athens
Fair
H 68°
L 39°
34°
Benton
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Dalton
Clear
H 70°
L 41°
32°
Dayton
Clear
H 65°
L 45°
33°
Dunlap
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Murphy
Fair
H 68°
L 39°
34°
Pikeville
Clear
H 65°
L 45°
33°
Summerville
Clear
H 72°
L 38°
33°
Ringgold
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Trenton
Clear
H 71°
L 42°
36°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.