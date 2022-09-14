Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Altamont
Fair
H 85°
L 58°
56°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 58°
58°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Dalton
Fair
H 83°
L 59°
59°
Dayton
Fair
H 78°
L 56°
54°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 58°
58°
Pikeville
Fair
H 78°
L 56°
54°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 85°
L 59°
61°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 84°
L 61°
62°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.