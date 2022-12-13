Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Altamont
Rain
H 56°
L 42°
52°
Athens
Cloudy
H 52°
L 48°
48°
Benton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 50°
L 46°
47°
Dayton
Rain
H 49°
L 41°
46°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 52°
L 48°
48°
Pikeville
Rain
H 49°
L 41°
46°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 51°
L 46°
48°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 45°
48°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.