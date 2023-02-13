Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes ver las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
35°
Altamont
Fair
H 68°
L 58°
35°
Athens
Fair
H 65°
L 53°
33°
Benton
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
36°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
36°
Dalton
Clear
H 68°
L 53°
33°
Dayton
Clear
H 63°
L 51°
35°
Dunlap
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
36°
Murphy
Fair
H 65°
L 53°
33°
Pikeville
Clear
H 63°
L 51°
35°
Summerville
Clear
H 70°
L 55°
33°
Ringgold
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
36°
Trenton
Clear
H 69°
L 55°
36°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.