Esta cobertura en vivo terminó.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 61°
65°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 79°
L 61°
64°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 79°
L 58°
63°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 60°
67°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 60°
67°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 75°
L 59°
68°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 56°
61°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 60°
67°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 79°
L 58°
63°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 74°
L 56°
61°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 75°
L 60°
67°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 60°
67°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 60°
67°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.