The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
53°
Altamont
Clear
H 66°
L 35°
51°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 65°
L 34°
54°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
54°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
54°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 67°
L 37°
52°
Dayton
Clear
H 64°
L 36°
51°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
54°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 65°
L 34°
54°
Pikeville
Clear
H 64°
L 36°
51°
Summerville
Mostly Cloudy
H 68°
L 42°
54°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
54°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 66°
L 38°
54°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.