Esta cobertura terminó. Sigue las noticias sobre Ucrania y Rusia aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
58°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 48°
L 40°
44°
Athens
Rain
H 59°
L 46°
58°
Benton
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
59°
Chatsworth
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
59°
Dalton
Rain
H 61°
L 51°
59°
Dayton
Showers in the Vicinity
H 55°
L 41°
54°
Dunlap
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
59°
Murphy
Rain
H 59°
L 46°
58°
Pikeville
Showers in the Vicinity
H 55°
L 41°
54°
Summerville
Rain
H 66°
L 53°
63°
Ringgold
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
59°
Trenton
Rain
H 62°
L 49°
59°
The heaviest, worst rain should be done by 8am with the whole system finally exiting our area by about 10am. Read More