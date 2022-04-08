Esta cobertura terminó.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 58°
L 34°
42°
Athens
Rain Shower
H 52°
L 33°
40°
Benton
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 34°
42°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 48°
L 32°
33°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Murphy
Rain Shower
H 52°
L 33°
40°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 48°
L 32°
33°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 59°
L 34°
44°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 58°
L 35°
42°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.