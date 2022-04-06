🔄 Esta cobertura terminó.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 77°
L 44°
52°
Athens
Cloudy
H 81°
L 48°
58°
Benton
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 79°
L 48°
60°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 73°
L 43°
49°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 81°
L 48°
58°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 73°
L 43°
49°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 81°
L 48°
64°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 82°
L 48°
58°
The period of concern will run from about 4-11pm ET from west to east as a cold front sweeps across our area, triggering a broken line of storms. Read More
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.