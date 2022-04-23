Esta cobertura terminó. Sigue las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Altamont
Clear
H 84°
L 67°
69°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 58°
71°
Benton
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Dalton
Clear
H 83°
L 61°
65°
Dayton
Clear
H 78°
L 61°
68°
Dunlap
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 58°
71°
Pikeville
Clear
H 78°
L 61°
68°
Summerville
Clear
H 85°
L 61°
66°
Ringgold
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Trenton
Fair
H 84°
L 62°
69°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.