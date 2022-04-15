Esta cobertura terminó.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 73°
L 57°
63°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 52°
62°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Dalton
Clear
H 77°
L 58°
62°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 69°
L 51°
63°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 52°
62°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 69°
L 51°
63°
Summerville
Clear
H 79°
L 58°
61°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 57°
65°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.