Esta cobertura terminó. Puede seguir las últimas noticias de la guerra aquí.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 67°
L 40°
48°
Athens
Cloudy
H 67°
L 40°
59°
Benton
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Chatsworth
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 71°
L 43°
60°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 62°
L 39°
53°
Dunlap
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 67°
L 40°
59°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 62°
L 39°
53°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 73°
L 44°
60°
Ringgold
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Trenton
Rain Shower
H 72°
L 45°
60°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.