🔃Haz clic aquí para ver las actualizaciones más recientes
Crédito: SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 66°
L 56°
63°
Athens
Showers in the Vicinity
H 68°
L 58°
63°
Benton
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Chatsworth
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 64°
L 57°
59°
Dayton
Rain Shower
H 62°
L 55°
59°
Dunlap
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Murphy
Showers in the Vicinity
H 68°
L 58°
63°
Pikeville
Rain Shower
H 62°
L 55°
59°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 64°
L 58°
59°
Ringgold
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Trenton
Rain
H 62°
L 59°
60°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.