(CNN Español) –– La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes los nominados a la edición 94 de los premios Oscar.
La transmisión comenzó poco después de las 8:18 a.m. hora de Miami, y se puede seguir en las cuentas de redes sociales principales de la Academia: Twitter, YouTube y Facebook.
Esta es la lista de nominados:
Mejor película
-Belfast
-Coda
-Don't Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor director
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actor
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Troy Kotsur, Coda
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor edición de sonido
-Belfast
-Dune
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora
-Don't Look Up
-Dune
-Encanto
-Parallel Mothers
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor guion adaptado
-Coda
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor guion original
-Belfast
-Don't Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor cortometraje animado
Por anunciarse
Mejor cortometraje
Por anunciarse
Mejor película animada
Por anunciarse
Mejor fotografía
Por anunciarse
Mejor largometraje documental
Por anunciarse
Mejor documental corto
Por anunciarse
Mejor montaje
Por anunciarse
Mejor película internacional
Por anunciarse
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Por anunciarse
Mejor canción original
Por anunciarse
Mejor diseño de producción
Por anunciarse
Mejores efectos visuales
Por anunciarse
