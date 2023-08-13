Este seguimiento terminó. Puedes leer más de las elecciones en Argentina en nuestra nueva cobertura en vivo.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
83°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 92°
L 68°
77°
Athens
Cloudy
H 86°
L 72°
79°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
84°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
84°
Dalton
Fair
H 94°
L 73°
83°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 66°
77°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
84°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 86°
L 72°
79°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 66°
77°
Summerville
Sunny
H 95°
L 74°
85°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
84°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 73°
84°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.