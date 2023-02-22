Reports of a fire at Y-12 National Security Complex's uranium processing building in Oak Ridge have been confirmed by officials, including the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Y-12 initially referred to an "incident" that began on Wednesday morning but later clarified that it was a fire that originated in a hood within one of its uranium processing buildings.
The National Nuclear Security Administration has stated that the fire is contained and not currently impacting the public or anything outside of Y-12.
The incident did require several hundred employees to evacuate from the building and nearby buildings, and there are currently no reports of injuries.
"Appropriate precautionary protective actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees who are in the vicinity of the incident and who are not involved in the emergency response. At this time, there is no off-site impact to the public as a result of the incident," the NNSA said.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the timeline of events.
Building 9212, the oldest uranium processing facility at Y-12, was reportedly involved in the fire.
The NNSA said more information will be provided on its social media accounts.
Personnel have determined the event is contained to the production building. Evacuations have been conducted in the area. There are no reports of injury or contamination as a result of the event.— Y-12 NSC (@y12nsc) February 22, 2023