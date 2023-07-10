After 50 years on the road, Elton John has officially bid farewell to his touring career.
On July 8, the 76-year-old music icon completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after performing hits like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Your Song” throughout his 23-song set.
The tour, which began on September 10, 2018 — but was halted in 2020 for nearly two years due to the pandemic — has traveled across North America, Europe, and Australia, concluding in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Tele2 Arena in front of thousands of fans.
John’s goodbye, a moment fans have been anticipating for almost five years, finally arrived when he closed the show with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” during his encore.
The legendary musician shared some of his tour’s special moments on social media, including a photo of him and his band taking their bows for the last time as the confetti trickled down and covered the audience and the stage.
“The Final Farewell, July 8, 2023,” he captioned the emotional moment in an Instagram post on July 9.
Famous friends and fans celebrated the Grammy-winning artist and his impressive, decades-long career.
Meanwhile, some longtime fans hoped that singer wasn’t bidding farewell to performing in general, just the life of being on tour.
“I hope it’s not the final curtain, but if it is, happy retirement, Elton! #legend,” one Instagram user wrote.
Another joked, “Wish you a happy retirement. Don’t forget to record new albums, though.”
John also had a message for his fans. He reflected on his lasting bond with them in a statement shared in a press release.
"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next 5 years," he said.
He described his farewell show in Sweden as “magical.”
“I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”