A lost eight-year old boy was found safe Monday in Michigan’s upper peninsula after more than two days of searching.
Nante Niemi disappeared while returning to his family's campsite in the Porcupine Mountains.
Many prayers were answered as rescue teams located and safely brought 8-year-old Nante Niemi to his family.
Niemi had been lost in the woods of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park for more than 49 hours.
Lt. Jason Wickstrom, Michigan State Police said "He was found at approximately 1:30 Central Time today by some local search and rescue personnel, sheltering under a log. He had been circling that particular area yesterday and for part of last night."
He was in a zone that rescue teams already searched.
However, because Niemi was walking in a circle around the area, rescuers didn't spot him initially.
The rescue team that eventually found Niemi included Eli Talsma and Matthew Tingstad.
According to Tingstad, he saw and reported tracks at 6:30 Sunday night, 2 miles from South Boundary Road.
He also says that Niemi was found around 300 yards from that location.
Eli Talsma and Matthew Tingstad, Rescue Team Members explained "Then today we proceeded, and I called up a couple of friends that I know that are pretty capable of getting around in the woods. We devised a plan first thing this morning and we executed the plan, and we found the subject."
Talsma says that the group 50 yards to his east started calling out for Niemi and discovered him.
A friend of Niemi, he was brought in to be a familiar face for if he was found.
Eli Talsma, Rescue Team member said "As soon as I heard that, I grabbed my bag that was on the ground and I started sprinting, and I get over this little tiny hill, and all I see is this little, tiny, white sweatshirt, and he goes, 'Eli'?, and I just ran up over to him and I gave him the biggest hug. I was so relieved once I saw him."
Talsma used a carrier pack to transport Niemi out of the woods due to his fatigue.
Nn the way back, Neimi told them about what had gone on during his time alone.
This included following blue marks on trees and spotting search helicopters.
Talsma said "One night, he was sleeping and he said a helicopter flew over him and woke him up, and then the next day when he was standing and walking around, a helicopter flew over him, and he said 'Yeah, the guy was wearing a green helmet.'."
Niemi left with his family to go home to Hurley after his rescue.
Wickstrom notes that Niemi was found in good health and unharmed, and asked to call his mom to reassure her once he was found.
Niemi was found two miles from his family's campsite.
The boy spent two nights alone in the woods, with temperatures dropping into to the mid-forties.
About a quarter-inch of rain also fell while he was missing.
The eight-year-old told rescuers he was careful not to drink water he found in the woods because he didn't want to get sick.