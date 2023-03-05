A raging five-alarm fire at a grocery store in the Bronx is being investigated as having been started by a lithium battery in an e-bike, the New York City Fire Department said Sunday.
No injuries have been reported so far, according to a fire department spokesperson.
The blaze started around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at a single-level commercial building on Grand Concourse and 181st Street, the New York Police Department said.
Efforts to extinguish the flames are still underway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
