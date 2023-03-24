Dolly Parton has announced her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, an inside look at her iconic fashion and distinctive style, set to release October 17, 2023.
The book will feature behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly's life and career, reveal her private costume archive, and share her passion for fashion and how she developed her own style.
You can pre-order the book here; books are expected to ship in October.
"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my brand new book 'Behind The Seams' to all of you! It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look," said Dolly in a tweet on Wednesday.