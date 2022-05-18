The Department of Homeland Security is pausing its newly created disinformation board amid fierce right-wing criticism over the effort, according to a source familiar with the decision.
Earlier this month, DHS announced an interagency team, dubbed the "Disinformation Governance Board," to coordinate department activities related to disinformation aimed at the US population and infrastructure. Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert with experience working on Ukraine and Russia issues, was tapped to helm the board.
Jankowicz's appointment quickly drew condemnation from GOP lawmakers and right-wing media, who pointed to her past tweets and statements regarding Hunter Biden's laptop and Christopher Steele, the author of the so-called Steele Dossier.
At the time, DHS and the White House defended the new initiative, and backed Jankowicz to lead it.
The Washington Post first reported on the suspension of the disinformation board. CNN has reached out to DHS for comment.
DHS previously said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked department officials to enhance the public's trust in the group. The board is an internal working group and doesn't have operational authority, instead serving in a more advisory role. It's intended to gather best practices and support counter-disinformation activities, not monitor Americans, according to DHS.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
