DeSantis uninjured after being involved in car accident Tuesday, campaign says

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not injured after being involved in a car accident Tuesday morning in Tennessee, his campaign and police said.
The accident involved DeSantis’ four-vehicle motorcade and took place in the Chattanooga area, the city’s police department confirmed.
“The motorcade came up on slow traffic and the lead vehicle had to brake quickly, which caused a rear-end collision involving the other vehicles. All the vehicles involved were government vehicles accompanying Governor DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event,” the department said in a release.
The department did not mention any charges or citations related to the accident.
“Governor DeSantis was not hurt and continued on to the event. A female staffer did suffer a minor injury, but continued on to the event and was treated there,” the police release said.
DeSantis’ campaign confirmed that a member of his staff was assessed on site by medical personnel and cleared to leave the scene.
Bryan Griffin, a spokesman for his 2024 presidential campaign, said an unspecified number of staff were in the vehicle.
“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Griffin said in a statement.
The Republican candidate had fundraisers scheduled in the Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville area on Tuesday.
Neither Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who often travels with the governor, nor his three young children were in any of the vehicles involved in the crash, his campaign told CNN.
This story has been updated with additional details.
The-CNN-Wire
