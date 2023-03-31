Democratic congressman announces he has 'serious but curable form of cancer'

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan announced in a statement on Friday that he has been "diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer."
The congressman went on to say, "In a few weeks, I will have surgery to remove the cancer. The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery. I'm eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work. But in the meantime, I'll be away from the office for a period of time. My congressional office will remain open to serve the people of Michigan's Eighth Congressional District."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.