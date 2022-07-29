Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is ending her US Senate campaign as the field in the Democratic primary consolidates around Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Godlewski is the last candidate to bow out of the Democratic race after Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson ended their campaigns this week.
"It's clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together," Godlewski said in a statement. "I'm proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be."
Barnes is poised to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.
