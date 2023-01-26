Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, seen here in Washington, DC, in July 2021, announced a 2024 Senate bid, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary.

"I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator. I hope to earn their votes and their trust," Schiff said in a statement announcing his run.

Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she plans to seek reelection next year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

