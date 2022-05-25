The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Mostly Cloudy
H 77°
L 68°
66°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 79°
L 67°
67°
Athens
Cloudy
H 83°
L 68°
68°
Benton
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 68°
66°
Chatsworth
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 68°
66°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 67°
66°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 63°
63°
Dunlap
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 68°
66°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 83°
L 68°
68°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 75°
L 63°
63°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 66°
67°
Ringgold
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 68°
66°
Trenton
Mostly Cloudy
H 78°
L 68°
66°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.