Damar Hamlin 'will play professional football again,' NFL players union doctor says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an optimistic prognosis on his playing future from the NFL players union doctor.
"I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, said on Wednesday on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Heart to Heart" program.
This comes just over a month after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Monday Night Football.
Doctors and trainers administered CPR and used a defibrillator on the field to resuscitate Hamlin before he was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance, leaving players, coaches, fans, and the TV audience in shock.
Medical officials said he went into cardiac arrest, meaning his heart abruptly stopped beating. The game was postponed and ultimately canceled.
Hamlin was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to a Buffalo medical center on January 9 and released on January 11.
The cause of his collapse still has not been determined.
Hamlin was present at the Bills' divisional round match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22, when the Bills lost 27-10.
Earlier this month, Hamlin launched a campaign to increase CPR awareness and education in partnership with the American Heart Association.
"Outside of the highlight reel players, outside of the comebacks we saw, the parity and the competition that brings excitement -- 50% of the playoff teams this year were new to the playoffs -- aside from that, perhaps the league's greatest achievement this year was bringing to light the importance of CPR preparedness," said CNN Sports anchor and former Bills player Coy Wire.
In a recent media conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said total injuries suffered this past season were down by 6%. Still, the league saw an 18% increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season.
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills noted that there were 149 concussions -- up from 126 last season -- according to the injury data released by the NFL.
