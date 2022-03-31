Dairy Queen releases NEW 'Spring Treat Collection'

Dairy Queen introduced the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush on Instagram. Combining layers of blue raspberry ice with pink punch ice, the dark blue and light pink slushie melts together to form a translucent purple and pink color.
The new S'mores Shake combines marshmallow, chocolate shavings, and graham crackers into a vanilla soft-serve, before being topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
Another new item being released for spring is the Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a vanilla soft-serve dipped in a purple shell, supposedly has a "nostalgic" cereal-like taste reminiscent of those sugary fruity cereals you used to eat as a kid.