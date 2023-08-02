Donald Trump’s attorney John Lauro is calling the latest indictment of the former president “an attack on free speech and political advocacy.” Lauro said in an interview on CNN Tuesday night that it is “an effort to not only criminalize, but also to censor free speech” from Trump. He said Trump was being told by people after the 2020 presidential election “that there were problems” with it and “he also saw in real time that the rules were changing without the state legislatures weighing in.” He said Trump was relying on the advice of attorney John Eastman. Eastman was the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping Trump in power.