Coors Light has launched a new beer-flavored lollipop in hopes that it will bring some calm to the madness of college basketball.
During the weeks of March Madness, beer lovers can log onto the Coors Light online store and purchase six-packs of Coors Light's new "Chillollipop,".
Coors Light says the new "Chillollipops," are refreshing beer-flavored lollipops.
The lollipop is intended for people 21 and older, but does not contain any alcohol, according to Coors Light.
The lollipops are just formulated to taste like Coors Light beer - even featuring a foamy top layer.
Brackets are busting, but don’t let that stress you out. Our Chillollipop is a non-alcoholic lollipop made to help you chill. Order your stress-relieving sucker at https://t.co/MIxtNRMXuD pic.twitter.com/me9rwP5WiT— Coors Light (@CoorsLight) March 17, 2022
Coors Light says you can order your stress-relieving suckers on their website - but only during March Madness.