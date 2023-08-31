Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate convicted of murder escaped a prison in Pennsylvania’s Chester County on Thursday morning, according to local officials.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The district attorney, Deb Ryan, described Cavalcante as “an extremely dangerous man.”
Cavalcante was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a nearby road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers. The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.
“Chester County detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough countywide search,” the DA’s office said in a news release.
Cavalcante is “really good at hiding from law enforcement, and we believe that he’ll do anything in his power to attempt to evade us now,” Ryan told CNN’s Laura Coates Thursday on “CNN Tonight.”
“There are hundreds of people on the ground and in the air looking for him right now,” Ryan said.
Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole last week.
Authorities are investigating whether Cavalcante had inside help to escape, Ryan said.
“Detectives from my office are conducting interviews to find out what happened,” Ryan said.
Ryan urged the public to call 911 immediately if they have any information about Cavalcante.
