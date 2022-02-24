Construction jobs are going to set to be a booming profession this year.
The Associated Builders and Contractors estimate there will be significantly more jobs in this field in 2022, because of the demand for housing, the President's Infrastructure Bill, and the early retirement of professionals.
If true, that would mean, 650,000 workers to meet the demand. That is a 51 percent increase over last year.
These jobs appear to pay an average of nearly $34/an hour, but positions are not easy to fill.
This issue comes due to the increased amount of regulations and the decrease in worker freedom.
