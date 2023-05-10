 Skip to main content
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter

  • Updated
School threat generic
MGN

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police in Tennessee received a tip from a woman in Colorado regarding threatening tweets she saw online, according to an arrest report.

The threats posted to Twitter on May 9 by user ICEBERG 0971 were made toward Paragon Mills Elementary in Nashville, according to the report. Police said the user was later identified as 46-year-old Brian Jones.

The woman told police she didn’t know Jones but called the threat in because she was concerned for the school’s staff and children. She said she had reason to believe Jones was going to commit an act of violence against the school.

