Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police in Tennessee received a tip from a woman in Colorado regarding threatening tweets she saw online, according to an arrest report.
The threats posted to Twitter on May 9 by user ICEBERG 0971 were made toward Paragon Mills Elementary in Nashville, according to the report. Police said the user was later identified as 46-year-old Brian Jones.
Children no parents your going to die pic.twitter.com/v0UZ1Xl890— Iceberg097 (@iceberg0971) May 9, 2023
The woman told police she didn’t know Jones but called the threat in because she was concerned for the school’s staff and children. She said she had reason to believe Jones was going to commit an act of violence against the school.