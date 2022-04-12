The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville.
Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19.
It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with Jason Aldean for "If I Didn't Love You."
Underwood notched her tenth win in the category and earned her 25th award total at the fan-voted ceremony.
The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
Video of the year
- Cody Johnson -- "'Til You Can't"
- Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson -- "Never Say Never"
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood -- "If I Didn't Love You" - WINNER
- Kane Brown -- "One Mississippi"
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney -- "half of my hometown"
- Luke Combs -- "Forever After All"
Female video of the year
- Brandi Carlile -- "Right on Time"
- Gabby Barrett -- "Footprints on The Moon"
- Kacey Musgraves -- "justified"
- Maren Morris -- "Circles Around This Town"
- Mickey Guyton -- "Remember Her Name"
- Miranda Lambert -- "If I Was a Cowboy" - WINNER
- Tenille Arts -- "Back Then, Right Now"
Male video of the year
- Cody Johnson -- "'Til You Can't" - WINNER
- Eric Church -- "Heart on Fire"
- Kane Brown -- "One Mississippi"
- Luke Bryan -- "Waves"
- Luke Combs -- "Forever After All"
- Thomas Rhett -- "Country Again"
- Walker Hayes -- "Fancy Like"
Group/duo video of the year
- Brothers Osborne -- "I'm Not for Everyone"
- Dan + Shay -- "Steal My Love"
- Maddie & Tae -- "Woman You Got" - WINNER
- Old Dominion -- "I Was on a Boat That Day"
- Parmalee -- "Take My Name"
- Zac Brown Band -- "Same Boat"
Breakthrough video of the year
- Breland -- "Cross Country"
- Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion -- "I Can't"
- Elvie Shane -- "My Boy"
- Parker McCollum -- "To Be Loved by You" - WINNER
- Priscilla Block -- "Just About Over You"
- Tenille Arts -- "Back Then, Right Now"
Collaborative video of the year
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"
- Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
- Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Lil Bit"
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You" - WiNNER
- Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, "Freedom Was a Highway"
- Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown"
CMT performance of the year
- Brothers Osborne, "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- George Strait, "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone" (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) - WINNER
- H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, "Hold On" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
- Kane Brown, "Three Wooden Crosses" (from CMT Artist of the Year)
- Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, "I Quit Drinking" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
- Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, "Friendship Train" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
- Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, "Ride Wit Me" (from CMT Crossroads)
CMT digital-first performance of the year
- Brittney Spencer, "Sober & Skinny"
- Carly Pearce, "Dear Miss Loretta"
- Cody Johnson, "Dear Rodeo" - WINNER
- Jon Pardi, "On the Other Hand"/"Forever and Ever, Amen"
- Josh Turner, Live
- Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"
Trending comeback song of the year
- Alan Jackson, "Freight Train"
- Brooks & Dunn, "Neon Moon"
- Dolly Parton, "9 to 5"
- Reba McEntire, "I'm a Survivor"
- Sara Evans, "Suds in the Bucket"
- Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
- Taylor Swift, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" - WINNER
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.