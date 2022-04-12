2022 CMT Music Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood accept an award for collaborative video of the year onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11. Kevin Mazur/CMT/Getty Images

The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19.

It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with Jason Aldean for "If I Didn't Love You."

Underwood notched her tenth win in the category and earned her 25th award total at the fan-voted ceremony.

The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Video of the year

  • Cody Johnson -- "'Til You Can't"
  • Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson -- "Never Say Never"
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood -- "If I Didn't Love You" - WINNER
  • Kane Brown -- "One Mississippi"
  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney -- "half of my hometown"
  • Luke Combs -- "Forever After All"

Female video of the year

  • Brandi Carlile -- "Right on Time"
  • Gabby Barrett -- "Footprints on The Moon"
  • Kacey Musgraves -- "justified"
  • Maren Morris -- "Circles Around This Town"
  • Mickey Guyton -- "Remember Her Name"
  • Miranda Lambert -- "If I Was a Cowboy" - WINNER
  • Tenille Arts -- "Back Then, Right Now"

Male video of the year

  • Cody Johnson -- "'Til You Can't" - WINNER
  • Eric Church -- "Heart on Fire"
  • Kane Brown -- "One Mississippi"
  • Luke Bryan -- "Waves"
  • Luke Combs -- "Forever After All"
  • Thomas Rhett -- "Country Again"
  • Walker Hayes -- "Fancy Like"

Group/duo video of the year

  • Brothers Osborne -- "I'm Not for Everyone"
  • Dan + Shay -- "Steal My Love"
  • Maddie & Tae -- "Woman You Got" - WINNER
  • Old Dominion -- "I Was on a Boat That Day"
  • Parmalee -- "Take My Name"
  • Zac Brown Band -- "Same Boat"

Breakthrough video of the year

  • Breland -- "Cross Country"
  • Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion -- "I Can't"
  • Elvie Shane -- "My Boy"
  • Parker McCollum -- "To Be Loved by You" - WINNER
  • Priscilla Block -- "Just About Over You"
  • Tenille Arts -- "Back Then, Right Now"

Collaborative video of the year

  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"
  • Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
  • Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Lil Bit"
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You" - WiNNER
  • Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, "Freedom Was a Highway"
  • Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown"

CMT performance of the year

  • Brothers Osborne, "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
  • George Strait, "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone" (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) - WINNER
  • H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, "Hold On" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
  • Kane Brown, "Three Wooden Crosses" (from CMT Artist of the Year)
  • Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, "I Quit Drinking" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
  • Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, "Friendship Train" (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
  • Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, "Ride Wit Me" (from CMT Crossroads)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

  • Brittney Spencer, "Sober & Skinny"
  • Carly Pearce, "Dear Miss Loretta"
  • Cody Johnson, "Dear Rodeo" - WINNER
  • Jon Pardi, "On the Other Hand"/"Forever and Ever, Amen"
  • Josh Turner, Live
  • Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"

Trending comeback song of the year

  • Alan Jackson, "Freight Train"
  • Brooks & Dunn, "Neon Moon"
  • Dolly Parton, "9 to 5"
  • Reba McEntire, "I'm a Survivor"
  • Sara Evans, "Suds in the Bucket"
  • Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
  • Taylor Swift, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" - WINNER

