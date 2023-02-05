The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Altamont
Clear
H 59°
L 31°
43°
Athens
Clear
H 56°
L 35°
34°
Benton
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Dalton
Clear
H 58°
L 35°
39°
Dayton
Clear
H 53°
L 33°
37°
Dunlap
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Murphy
Clear
H 56°
L 35°
34°
Pikeville
Clear
H 53°
L 33°
37°
Summerville
Clear
H 60°
L 34°
39°
Ringgold
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Trenton
Clear
H 60°
L 36°
41°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.