A Cherokee County doctor has been charged with four counts of felony sexual contact following an investigation that began last year.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Dr. Thomas Clayton, 66, on Friday.
Clayton is charged with four counts of Sexual Contact or Penetration Under Pretext of Medical Treatment.
A magistrate set Clayton's bond at $50,000 unsecured.
No additional details will be released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, police ask that you contact the tip line at 828-837-1344 or visit the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 577 Regal St., Murphy, NC.
While Local 3 doesn't typically share mugshots, this suspect's mugshot has been included as police seek additional information, and the photo may help other victims come forward.
