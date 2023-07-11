Catastrophic flooding swamps Vermont’s capital as intense storms force evacuations, rescues and closures in the Northeast

(CNN) — Intense rainstorms inundating the Northeast are turning streets into rivers, forcing evacuations and have prompted officials in Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, to close the downtown area.
“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Gov. Phil Scott told reporters Tuesday.
Floodwater continues to rise in some places, the governor said, “and have surpassed levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene,” he added. Irene hit the US as a hurricane in August 2011 and left entire communities submerged, killing more than 40 people in several Eastern states.
Scott said the current flooding has already claimed thousands of homes and businesses.
While water has begun to recede in downtown Montpelier, a travel ban for the area has been extended until 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The city was hammered by a record-setting 5.28 inches of rainfall Monday, the National Weather Service in Burlington said. That’s more than any other day on record, including when Irene dropped 5.27 inches of rain on the state capital on August 28, 2011.
Asked whether he considered this flooding event “Tropical Storm Irene 2.0,” Scott said, “It might be more like 4.0.”
“Irene had about a 12-hour duration of rain, and then it was over” the governor said. “This is different. We’ve had like 48 hours of steady rain,” he said, adding that more rain is expected in the coming days.
Vermont remains under a state of emergency, with water in downtown Montpelier running from knee to waist deep, residents stranded in their homes and businesses and roads closed. The flooding forced evacuations and more than 100 rescues in the state, state Urban Search and Rescue manager Mike Cannon told CNN.
One of the search and rescue teams has been stuck in a heavily flooded area in the north branch of the Winooski River since Monday, Cannon said, adding that five National Guard helicopters were coming in to assist.
“In many areas, the water conditions remain too dangerous for rescue by boat,” public safety commissioner Jennifer Morrison said Tuesday.
New Hampshire will send swift boat rescue crews and Black Hawk helicopters to assist with the response to the flooding in Vermont, Gov. Chris Sununu said. Teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and North Carolina are currently in Vermont to provide assistance, and others are en route, according to the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
“There are life-threatening isolations that we are trying to identify and rescue,” Morrison added.
The Montpelier Police Department relocated its dispatch, police and fire operations due to heavy flooding in the basement of City Hall and the fire and police departments, Police Chief Eric Nordenson said Tuesday. Three radio towers used to dispatch fire and ambulances in Washington County have been compromised by the flooding, he said.
Water at the Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is slowly inching toward the dam’s spillway creating a “potentially dangerous situation” for residents, police said. As of 11:30 a.m. officials say the dam had only one foot of storage capacity remaining before the waters release into the north branch of the Winooski River.
“This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage,” City Manager William Fraser said in a post on Facebook.
“Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining. People in at risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.”
Flood alerts affecting over 2 million people across parts of New England and Oklahoma expired Tuesday, but flood warnings remain in both regions.
The bodies of two children were recovered from Lake Overholser, a reservoir in Oklahoma City, after authorities said they were swept up Monday evening in strong currents following heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.
The children, who authorities said were 10 and 11 years old, were among a group of four that was fishing in the area and entered the water.
“The strong water currents pulled two boys under water while the other two safely made it to a concrete ledge,” Oklahoma City Fire Department Capt. John Chenoweth said.
As the rain lessens in Vermont, Scott cautioned against a false sense of complacency. “The water has to go someplace, the reservoirs are filling up, and we have to determine the next phase, the next wave,” he said.
Betsy Hart called 911 when the floodwater suddenly started rising fast at the basement of her Chester property in Windsor County.
“Water was rising quickly after being pretty tame most of the morning,” Hart told CNN’s Miguel Marquez. “All of a sudden, it was in the house.”
Hart said she’s never experienced flooding like what she saw Monday. “It was too close for comfort,” she said.
“With Hurricane Irene, the water was raging like this, but it never really got to the house,” she said, standing on a road near her home as water rushed nearby.
Numerous rivers across Vermont have been rising amid the downpours, with some swelling higher than levels reached during Hurricane Irene. The Winooski River at Montpelier rose nearly 14 feet Monday and passed major flood stage as the water continued to climb, threatening further flooding.
The Ball Mountain Dam and the Townshend Dam, in southwestern Vermont, were expected to overflow their spillways,” the US Army Corps of Engineers warned Monday night. Warning of “severe flooding,” the agency urged residents in threatened low-lying areas of nearby Vermont and New Hampshire communities to evacuate.
Rainfall is at 300% to 500% of normal
Seven-day rainfall totals across much of the Northeast were already at 300% to 500% of normal levels, the Weather Prediction Center said Monday.
Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches fell across the Northeast from eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey into Vermont and New Hampshire. Isolated rainfall totals higher than 6 inches have been seen in several states.
In New York, a 35-year-old woman died after being swept away by floodwater as she tried to evacuate her Orange County home Sunday. The flooding has caused “easily tens of millions of dollars in damage,” county Executive Steve Neuhaus said Monday.
Some areas in New York were hammered with more than 8 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.
Water rushing into homes
Vermont State Rep. Kelly Pajala said she woke up Monday morning to floodwater already at the front step of her Londonderry apartment. She and her son packed up their two cats and evacuated to higher ground.
“For people that were here during Irene, it feels like a very similar experience,” she said. Hurricane Irene brought destructive flooding to the state in 2011, causing major infrastructure damage.
Floodwater could be seen gushing between homes in Chester, where some structures were visibly damaged and trucks were wheels-deep.
Don Hancock, dripping in water from head to toe, told CNN he has only lived in his house for less than a year and watched floodwater enter the basement and garage of his new home.
“I was a firefighter in New York. I’ve been there many of times to help people out, but I’ve never lived this side of it,” Hancock said.
Now, he’s just waiting for the water in his neighborhood to recede. “Once the water goes down, we go day by day, clean it up and move on. What can we do?” Hancock said.
