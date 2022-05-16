"The Voice" will mix up the coaches seated in the show's turning chairs next season.
On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.
Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. 💗 #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello. pic.twitter.com/w06rCalAF9— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 15, 2022
"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.
Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.
She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.
Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.
She served as a mentor for John Legend's team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.
