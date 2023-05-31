It's official! Buc-ee’s will open in Sevierville on June 26, according to a release.
When it debuts, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will be the largest travel center in the world.
Located at exit 407 off I-40 and Winfield Dunn Parkway, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will offer 120 fueling stations with snack, meal and drink options for travelers. It will also feature a state-of-the-art car wash, restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service.
Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available as well.
READ MORE | Buc-ee's to open in Sevierville on June 26