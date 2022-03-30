(CNN) - Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
In a post on his daughter Rumer's verified Instagram account, the caption on a photo of the "Die Hard" actor read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption continued. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. "
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate" and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.
The caption went on to read that the family is "moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
"As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that," it concluded, along with the names of his former wife, Demi Moore, who also shared the post, their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as his current wife, Emma, and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
