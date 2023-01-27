In Virginia - a Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. His incredible mustache has taken on a life of itself.
Meet Bob Baker's award-winning mustache.
You didn't know there were mustache competitions?
Yes – yes, there are.
Baker not only won last year, he won two years ago as a rookie in the freestyle category.
"When they said winner Robert Baker, I almost fell out of my chair. I was definitely surprised because it was my first nationals I had ever competed in," Baker said.
Baker's mustache, which he has named "Elliot Norris," has been styled dozens of ways.
There's the classic handlebar, the pencil, and walrus.
"It's funny when I first went from beard to mustache everybody was like, oh my gosh, what did you do? Now everyone likes to tell their friends, he's a two-time mustache champion, look him up online," Baker explained.
On TikTok, Baker has 1.3 million followers.
When asked "What does your wife think?" Baker responded "It has taken her getting used to it. She didn't care for the beard because it hid my chin. I said I'm just going to do the mustache for three weeks."
Then Baker won a competition, was featured in publications and says it exploded from there.
"Now I have about 35 different companies that send me products to test out, to give feedback and share my process with online," he said.
His mustache even got him a small part in a movie; a bare-knuckles boxing flick.
Baker tells the story this way: "The director turns around, we love your mustache. How about we give you a speaking part and a shot in the ring with the main actor. It was a dream come true, bucket list, right there."
Up next for Baker is planning for the next mustache championships, which is in Germany.
Baker said "I have a passion for facial hair. I want to see more mustaches. It does not need to be compared to mine to be considered a beautiful mustache."
He said there isn’t a lot of money in competing, but he does have sponsors to help cover some expenses.