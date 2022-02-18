President Joe Biden will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET Friday to give "an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia's buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine," according to the White House.
Biden last spoke about the crisis on Thursday as he departed the White House for a trip to Ohio, when he said the risk of Russia invading Ukraine was "very high, because they have not moved any of their troops out."
"They have moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden added.
Biden has predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine before but has previously couched his forecast by saying Putin hadn't made up his mind. He was more definitive on Thursday, a day after US officials said 7,000 more Russian troops have arrived near Ukraine, contradicting earlier Russian claims of a pull-back.
Pressed on whether he believes an attack will happen -- and when -- Biden said: "Yes. My sense is it will happen in the next several days."
Biden also delivered an address to the nation on the crisis on Tuesday. In a speech at the White House, Biden said to Russian citizens that the US and its allies are not a threat to them and that there's "plenty" of room for diplomacy with Russia to avoid a conflict in Europe.
"The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia. Ukraine is not a threat to Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not -- do not -- have plans to put them there, as well. We're not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia. To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy," Biden said.
