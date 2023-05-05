Biden authorizes future sanctions tied to conflict in Sudan

President Joe Biden, seen here on February 14, has laid the groundwork for future sanctions targeted toward the current violence in Sudan.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

President Joe Biden will not be holding a news conference Friday afternoon, despite telling reporters he would be "holding a major press conference this afternoon."

A White House spokesperson told CNN that Biden was "referring to a previously announced interview."

MSNBC previously announced that Stephanie Ruhle will air a Biden interview at 10 p.m.

As reporters were being asked to leave a pool spray in the Roosevelt Room, Biden told them, "We've got a lot of work to do and I'm doing a major press conference this afternoon, but I love y'all but I'd like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.