Biden searches for ways forward on climate change with the Senate deadlocked and the Supreme Court limiting his powers

President Joe Biden plans to announce new funding for communities facing extreme heat and steps to boost the offshore wind industry when he speaks Wednesday at a defunct coal power plant in Massachusetts.
The moves amount to what White House officials describe as the first steps of a major raft of executive actions Biden is planning after legislative attempts at combating climate change stalled.
Biden has told his team he wants to take decisive and speedy action on climate after efforts to pass robust new laws collapsed last week. Without action from Congress and hemmed in by a recent Supreme Court ruling, the President's overall goal of sharply reducing US carbon output appears further from reach.
Yet while the President is eager to demonstrate his commitment to climate, he will stop short Wednesday of declaring a national climate emergency, a step some Democrats and activists have called for that would unlock new federal resources to address the issue and allow him to limit federal oil drilling.
Instead, he will unveil a handful of lesser steps while promising further action soon.
"The announcement today is going to be about making the case that climate change is an emergency, outlining actions that we're going to be moving forward over the coming weeks," national climate adviser Gina McCarthy said during an appearance on CNN's New Day. "And the President will make very clear again, that this is an emergency and we are going to act. But the President is going to outline that at his pace."
She indicated additional actions, beyond what Biden announces in Massachusetts, would be unveiled this summer.
"The President has a number of authorities he can use and he's going to work through those and make those announcements," she said, later adding, "You'll see them rolling out over the next few weeks."
Congressional action "would be helpful," McCarthy said, but Biden is "no longer sitting around waiting for that."
Work toward a legislative climate package fell apart last week when Sen. Joe Manchin, the moderate West Virginia Democrat, said he was halting negotiations amid concerns over inflation.
Biden, who was traveling in Saudi Arabia at the time, said immediately he planned to use executive action to advance his climate agenda. Since then, White House officials have been working to finalize options for the President to sign that could address the issue through reducing emissions, providing incentives for using clean energy and other areas.
That includes declaring a national climate emergency, a move several Senate Democrats have said is necessary as it becomes clearer Congress won't act. And while Biden at one point appeared on track to declare a national emergency this week, by Tuesday a decision had been made to hold off.
"Everything is on the table. It's just not going to be this week on that decision," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Biden will deliver his speech Wednesday from a shuttered coal power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is being transformed into a factory producing cables for offshore wind farms.
The new funding for heat-affected communities comes amid record-setting heat waves impacting tens of millions of Americans across a wide swath of the country. Extreme heat is also crippling parts of Europe and has sparked wildfires in France, Greece, Spain and Portugal.
The new funding to address extreme heat that Biden plans to announce will come from FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. Biden will also announce new steps to help low-income Americans confront extreme heat through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Upon taking office, Biden pledged to world leaders the US would cut emissions in half by 2030, part of an effort to rally international support behind ambitious carbon reduction targets. While the White House has said it had multiple pathways to achieving that coal, the failure by Congress to act has limited Biden's ability to meet the target.
The Supreme Court's ruling in June that limited the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants further restricted the administration's capacities.
McCarthy said in the CNN interview she believed it was still possible to achieve the carbon reduction target without congressional action on climate.
"That's part of the challenge that the President is opening up for us and the opportunity. We have to look over the next weeks at what is the best strategy to use absent congressional action and still hope that Congress continues to take up that mantle, but the President isn't waiting," she said.
