Biden says he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Crown Prince during hours-long meeting

Less than three years after promising to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Joe Biden arrived in the kingdom Friday for meetings with Saudi leadership and fist bumped the man accused of ordering Khashoggi's murder.
In late-night remarks from Jeddah, Biden said that he raised Khashoggi's murder with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, during the meeting. Last year, the US intelligence community had concluded he sanctioned Khashoggi's murder. The Crown Prince has denied involvement.
"I raised it at the top of the meeting, making clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now. I was straight forward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear," Biden said. "I said very straight forwardly, for an American president to be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I'll always stand up for our values."
In response to a reporter's question about how the Crown Prince responded, Biden said, "He basically said that he was not personally responsible for it. I indicated I thought he was."
Biden arrived in Jeddah Friday and attended a formal meeting with Saudi King Salman, but -- given the king's deteriorating health -- the working session was conducted by the Crown Prince. Images of Biden and the Crown Prince, also known as MBS, fist bumping were quickly promoted by the Saudi government, including on Saudi state TV and Twitter. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was based in the US, was a fierce critic of Saudi rulers and was killed at a consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Turkish officials said at the time the journalist was beaten, tortured and dismembered.
Ahead of their hours-long meeting, Bin Salman on Friday ignored questions from reporters about whether he would apologize to Khashoggi's family, and Biden did not answer whether he still considered Saudi Arabia a "pariah."
White House officials have accepted they will be heavily criticized for the meeting, including by members of Biden's own party, but have decided to move ahead because they see it as the most practical option, acknowledging it is much easier to work with the Saudis than without them.
The President has repeatedly defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with MBS, maintaining his administration wants to lead in the region and not create a vacuum for Russia and China to fill.
The fist bump was swiftly criticized by members of Biden's own party.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California had sharp words for Biden and tweeted, "If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist bump is worth a thousand words."
Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey said in an interview on CNN's "Newsroom" that though he believed Biden has been "honest, unlike his predecessor" about Saudi Arabia's involvement in Khashoggi's murder, "I'm still not entirely comfortable with the image of this meeting."
Biden in Saudi Arabia
The trip to Jeddah has been particularly thorny for the White House ever since it began materializing earlier this year, given the President's campaign trail promise to make the nation a "pariah" state for the murder of Khashoggi.
Biden had stopped short of committing to raise Khashoggi's murder directly with leaders in Saudi Arabia and said he "always" brings up human rights and that his views on the murder have been "absolutely, positively clear." US officials had told CNN ahead of the trip that Biden was expected to raise Khashoggi with MBS.
The decision to fist bump and hold meetings with the Crown Prince represents a significant departure from Biden's posture on the campaign trail in 2019, when he said he believed MBS ordered Khashoggi's murder and that he would make Saudi Arabia "pay the price."
"There's very little social redeeming value of the -- in the present government in Saudi Arabia," Biden said at a Democratic primary debate in November 2019.
Those comments had led to much speculation ahead of the trip whether Biden would shake the Crown Prince's hand or be pictured with him. That speculation only grew when the White House said the President was looking to reduce contact with others amid the spread of a transmissible subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and would be offering fist bumps instead of hand shakes.
A White House spokeswoman denied the guidance was issued in order to give Biden an excuse to avoid shaking MBS' hand when he arrived in Jeddah. Biden noticeably shook hands on multiple occasions during his two days in Israel, which only added to the scrutiny of his first greeting with MBS.
For weeks, Biden and other White House officials had tried to downplay his meeting with the Crown Prince.
"I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting, and he's going to be part of it," Biden told reporters last month.
But he won't meet with other world leaders at the GCC+3 summit until Saturday and Friday will remain focused on the Saudis.
The White House did not acknowledge Biden will be meeting directly with MBS until publishing the President's schedule Thursday night.
White House announces policy agreements with Saudis
While no explicit announcement on raising oil production is expected immediately after Biden leaves Jeddah, officials anticipate one could be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to progress on the Yemen ceasefire. Biden's working visit with MBS is seen as a chance to reset the relationship, and officials say, depending on how the meeting goes, Biden could begin communicating with MBS directly during calls, which he has declined to do so far.
Overnight, Saudi Arabia confirmed an expected announcement that its airspace would be opened to Israeli airlines. Biden hailed the "historic decision" that followed "months of steady diplomacy," noting he would become the first US President to fly from Israel to Saudi Arabia.
The trip comes amid high gas prices and widespread inflation in the US and across the globe, in part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though the President and other officials have dismissed Saudi Arabia's rich oil supply as a key motivator for the trip. The US praised Saudi Arabia for its commitment "to support global oil market balancing for sustained economic growth," a White House official said, pointing to the step as a move that would drive prices down over the coming weeks.
"We have welcomed the increase in production levels 50% above what was planned for July and August. These steps and further steps that we anticipate over the coming weeks have and will help stabilize markets considerably," the official said.
The two countries will also sign a memorandum of cooperation on 5G and 6G technology, part of the administration's push toward expanding infrastructure across the globe. It will "connect US and Saudi technology companies in the advancement and deployment of 5G using open, virtualized, and cloud-based radio access networks and the development of 6G through similar technologies."
The set of announcements also touts sustaining and extending the United Nations-mediated truce in the war in Yemen.
"President Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia's strong commitment to the truce, particularly leading, in tandem with the Yemen government, in helping to resume direct commercial flights from Sana'a to Amman and Cairo for the first time in seven years and supporting Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, which will help improve basic services and economic stability to ease the suffering of Yemenis," the official said.
The US and Saudi Arabia also signed a memorandum of understanding between the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Saudi Ministry of Health on public health. The two countries will collaborate on "health information systems, capacity building in the delivery of health services, disease surveillance, emerging infectious diseases, addressing the health-related concerns of women and special needs populations, and public policies oriented to disease prevention and health promotion," the official said.
There will also be strengthened cooperation on clean energy, with Saudi investments to combat climate change, and an agreement on cybersecurity where the two countries will share information about threats and collaborate on best practices, as well as cooperation on space exploration, per the official.
Biden also welcomed Saudi Arabia efforts to strengthen relations with Iraq, particularly in areas to help fortify the Iraqi power grid by linking it with Saudi and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the official said.
Biden in the West Bank
Before flying to Saudi Arabia for the most pressure-packed portion of his trip, Biden had a series of engagements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank and several funding announcements aimed at helping Palestinians.
Biden met with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank before heading to Saudi Arabia for the final leg of his closely watched Middle East trip. The meeting with the Palestinian leader comes as Biden continues to advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though he says he does not see such an arrangement materializing in the "near term."
During remarks following his meeting with Abbas, Biden acknowledged such an agreement "seems so far away" and that "the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations."
However, he also suggested that better relations between Israel and Arab nations could lead to momentum to a deal between Israelis and Palestinians.
"I do believe that in this moment when Israel is improving relations with its neighbors throughout the region we can harness that same momentum to reinvigorate the peace process between the Palestinian people and the Israelis," Biden said.
Biden said the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank, was "an enormous loss to the essential work of sharing with the world the story of the Palestinian people."
Biden delivered remarks at Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem, announcing he is asking Congress to approve up to $100 million for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network. Former US President Donald Trump cut $25 million in planned funding for the network during his time in office.
"It's part of our commitment to support health and dignity to the Palestinian people," he said, and pointed to the "hard toll" of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospital system.
He continued, "Working together, it is my prayer the United States will both help relieve the hospital's burden of debt and support targeted infrastructure upgrades, key reforms in patient care to ensure long-term financial stability."
The meetings follow a Thursday sit-down with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said on Friday the President's visit showed his "commitment to Israel's military and diplomatic strength" and had "moved the entire country."
The President also announced on Friday morning an additional $201 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to support Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, according to the White House.
Biden said Israel has committed to working with Palestinians to speed up the implementation of a 4G network in Gaza and the West Bank, with the goal of rolling out that infrastructure by the end of next year.
"It has been a priority for President Biden to rebuild ties with the Palestinians that were severed by the previous administration," the official said.
Biden will tell Abbas that Israel has agreed to increase accessibility to the Allenby Bridge so that Palestinians and others can access it 24/7 by September, the official said. The bridge is controlled by Israel and is the only crossing point into Jordan for Palestinians from the West Bank.
"He will also announce steps to build grassroots support for peace, including by supporting collaboration and professional exchanges between the Palestinians and Israeli health sectors as they work to build mutual trust," the official said.
The US will also provide an additional $15 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in response to rising food insecurity brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Before departing for Saudi Arabia, Biden also visited the Church of the Nativity "to underscore support for Christians who face challenges across the region," the official said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.