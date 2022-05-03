A frustrated Joe Biden will go on the attack against Republicans in the midterms -- and into 2024

President Joe Biden, seen here on April 28, has been frustrated about his approval ratings and the people he thinks aren't helping - including Democrats eyeing his job despite his clear promise to run for reelection.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

The leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade form the Supreme Court has sparked a wave of responses included those of Biden.

The document was written by Justice Samuel Alito saying, "the inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions."

In a statement Biden said, "I think the decisions on Roe was correct because of the right to privacy, can be limitations but can't be denied."

The Supreme Court is expected to issues a final ruling in late June of early July.

