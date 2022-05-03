The leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade form the Supreme Court has sparked a wave of responses included those of Biden.
The document was written by Justice Samuel Alito saying, "the inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions."
In a statement Biden said, "I think the decisions on Roe was correct because of the right to privacy, can be limitations but can't be denied."
The Supreme Court is expected to issues a final ruling in late June of early July.
Local 3 will keep you up to date on this story.