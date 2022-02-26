What we're covering here
- The battle has begun for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with an apartment building hit by a missile or rocket early Saturday. Fighting has reportedly spilled into the streets, and explosions and gunfire were heard overnight as Russian troops advanced on the city.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused the US's offer to evacuate him from Kyiv, saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."
- More than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia's assault began Thursday, a UN official told CNN Saturday, and there are queues at a number of border crossings.
US President Joe Biden is seriously weighing whether to remove Russia from SWIFT, the high security network that connect thousands of financial institutions around the world, but has yet to make a final decision, according to multiple people familiar with his thinking.
The decision to trigger the action has always been contingent on sign off by the European Union, which has been split in a contentious debate for weeks over the action, ultimately choosing not to go forward this week.
But US officials and their EU counterparts have continued to weigh options, including sanctions to remove individual banks and entities, instead of the entire Russian economy, from the network, officials say.
The move would be considered the nuclear option when it comes to responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden and his aides have highlighted how complicated blocking Russia from SWIFT would be, noting the US cannot move unilaterally. "That’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," Biden told reporters Thursday.
But since Biden's press conference announcing new sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked attack, the administration appears to be moving closer to this position as other European allies have now given it their backing.
The administration has discussed the matter with the Federal Reserve, which would have a stake in any decision, according to an official. And US officials have been in talks with the European Union about a possible move.
One administration official said additional sanctions were likely to come if Kyiv, the besieged Ukrainian capital, fell. But it wasn’t clear if that would include SWIFT, or whether removing Russia from SWIFT might happen before.
A White House official told CNN that "as the President and administration officials have made clear, we are focused on coordinating with allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin for his war of choice" but declined to comment further.
On Saturday, Italy signaled that it would support taking measures to expel Russia from the SWIFT after Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that "Italy fully supports the European Union’s line on sanctions against Russia, including those regarding SWIFT, and shall continue to do so."
Draghi’s comments are particularly notable given the Italian economy’s exposure on energy, but the primary opposition to taking the action has come from Germany, officials say.
15 min ago
Former Ukrainian president: I ask the world "don't believe Putin"
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the world should not trust information that Russian President Vladmir Putin and his office are relaying about negotiations with Ukraine after invading the country.
"I want to ask all the CNN viewers, all the people of the world, with one very simple request: Please don't trust Putin. Don't believe Putin. And, two, don't be afraid of Putin," Poroshenko said from Kyiv in an interview with CNN.
The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin ordered a halt Friday to the Russian military's advance in Ukraine pending negotiations, but operations resumed after the government in Kyiv allegedly refused talks. A Ukrainian presidential adviser denied in the early hours of Saturday that Ukraine had refused to negotiate.
Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Poroshenko also brought up Malaysia Flight 17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 by a surface-to-air missile, killing nearly 300 people. Western officials and a Dutch-led investigation said Putin bears responsibility for the incident, but Putin has denied it.
Poroshenko was asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's refusal to accept an offer from the United States of evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, according to the Ukraine embassy in Britain.
"I think that now it's a decisive moment for my nation. And every single person make a decision for themselves," Poroshenko said about the current president's decision.
Poroshenko also said he is willing to die if necessary and is proud of his people and country.
"If I'm ready, unfortunately, yes. I hate the idea to be my country occupied and I think that we should do our best to protect the nation, to protect the nation against Russian aggressor, definitely bring the risk ... Everybody here," he said, pointing to defense troops behind him, "all the young and old people fully understand that we have this risk."
"But many, the biggest part, make a decision to take the rifle and to protect the nation. I'm proud for these people. I'm proud of this country. And I'm proud to be Ukrainian," he said.
17 min ago
Kyiv will be under a strict curfew until Monday
The mayor of Kyiv has extended a citywide curfew until Monday morning as Russian troops advance on the capital.
The curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. local time nightly "for more effective defense of the capital and the security of its inhabitants."
Mayor Vitali Klitschko had initially set the curfew to run until Sunday morning, "for more effective defense of the capital and the security of its inhabitants."
In the latest order, citizens are prohibited from all movement of vehicles except for those with special passes.
“We remind you that all civilians who will be on the street during the curfew will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the order said. “In case of air alarm, follow to the nearest shelter. Metro stations operate in shelter mode. If necessary, the seals can be lowered at the stations.”
