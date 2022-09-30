Police in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of shots fired at Seton Hospital, the department said on Twitter Friday, adding the hospital has been placed on lockdown as a "precautionary measure."
The scene remains active and "no patients have been located, treated, or transported" as a result of the reported incident, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
"Continue to avoid the area," EMS said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
