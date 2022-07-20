ATF strike forces seized nearly 8,000 illegal weapons in the past year

A display of guns for sale is seen at Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. in Uniondale, New York on September 25, 2020. Specialized strike forces from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives targeting gun traffickers seized more than 7,700 guns and silencers associated with crimes in the past year in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, New York and San Francisco, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on July 20.